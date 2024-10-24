61-year-old bicyclist dead after being hit by car in NH

CONCORD, NH — A bicyclist was pronounced deceased after being hit by a car in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Members of the Concord Police Department responded to the area of South Main Street and Holly Street around 3:15 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

The bicyclist, Joel Bradshaw, 61, was rushed to Concord Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the car was not injured and remained at the scene, Concord police say.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

The Concord Police Department is asking anyone with information pertaining to this crash to contact the Criminal Investigations Division (603-225- 8600) or the Concord Regional Crimeline (603-226-3100) or concordregionalcrimeline.com.

