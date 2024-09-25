6 men used USPS to move cocaine from Puerto Rico to cities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, AG says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Six men are facing drug trafficking charges after a lengthy investigation revealed they used the United States Postal Service to move packages of cocaine from Puerto Rico to cities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities announced Tuesday.

Delvin Castillo Portorreal, 42, Jose Ynoa Ynfante, 36, Maribi Garcia, 28, Elio Omar Cabrera Lopez, 27, Ernesto Valerio, 24, and Angel Miguel Marte Ruiz, 21, were each indicted by a Hillsborough County Grand jury on one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled drug with intent to distribute, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

An investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection found that over the course of 21 months, Ynfante, Garcia, Lopez, Valerio, and Ruiz repeatedly collected packages containing “multiple kilograms” of cocaine, which were mailed from Puerto Rico to Nashua, Formella’s office said.

Investigators alleged that Portorreal collected the mailed packages of drugs in Nashua and then transported them south across the New Hampshire line into Lawrence.

In a statement, Formella said, “The collaborative efforts of New Hampshire law enforcement and the United States Postal Inspection Service emphasize our shared commitment to combating drug trafficking in our communities and dismantling the networks that threaten public safety.”

All six suspects will face arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court at a later date.

