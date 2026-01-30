59 people rescued, 1 hospitalized after ski lift malfunction in New Hampshire

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Dozens of people were rescued, including one person who had to be hospitalized, after a chairlift at a New Hampshire ski area malfunctioned in frigid conditions, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to the Dartmouth Skiway launched a technical rescue and evacuated a total of 59 people from the malfunctioning lift using ropes, according to the Hanover and Lyme fire departments.

With the help of Dartmouth Ski Patrol, firefighters helped everyone to the ground in under 90 minutes, officials said.

Emergency crews evaluated all of the skiers for cold-weather injuries and brought everyone to the main lodge, where they were reunited with family and warmed up.

One person was ultimately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The operation was completed with quick, safe, and efficient work by all rescuers,” the Lyme Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “All operations occurred before dark with no injuries reported to any responders. ”It was an impressive, cohesive effort by many teams working together from multiple agencies."

There was no immediate word on what caused the chair lift to malfunction.

