52 cats surrendered to Mass. animal shelter from one cat owner

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A local animal shelter has taken in 52 cats from a “well-intentioned local resident” who had been rescuing homeless cats but is now facing medical issues.

Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield said none of the cats were spayed, neutered, or vaccinated, but “they were clearly loved and cared for,” said Danielle Bowes, the shelter’s foster coordinator and adoption counselor.

“These cats are remarkably well socialized,” said Bowes. “Many of them came right to the front of the cage for head boops.”

The cats include a mother cat with seven babies, who have already gone into a foster home.

The cats received exams from Second Chance Shelter veterinarian Dr. Jackie Celmer and her team, who began the process of updating vaccinations and identifying which cats need more medical treatment.

Two underweight kittens and a pregnant mom will also be going to foster homes, while 12 cats are being treated for upper respiratory issues, Bowes said.

The remaining cats will be scheduled for spay and neuter surgery in the coming weeks.

“With this many cats, the medical care quickly adds up,” said Lindsay Doray, chief development officer at Second Chance. “In addition to 52 spay and neuter surgeries, these cats require hundreds of vaccines, two weeks of medication for upper respiratory infections, and specialized care for underweight and pregnant cats.”

“They also need foster care, food, litter, and daily staff support,” said Doray, who estimates the total cost for their care to exceed $18,000.

Second Chance is accepting donations to help care for the cats.

“We’re asking for the community’s support to defray this large expense and also, once they are ready for adoption, to adopt these wonderful cats,” she said.

Contributions can be made online at the shelter’s website or by mail to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

“We know this pet owner had the best of intentions,” Doray said. “Sometimes compassion alone isn’t enough to keep up with the needs of so many animals. That’s where Second Chance steps in, thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

Anyone interested in adopting one of the rescued cats may visit the shelter’s adoption page. The cats will be posted to the site as they become available for adoption, Bowes said.

