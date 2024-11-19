5 teens hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries after fiery crash on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. — Five teens were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash on Cape Cod late Monday night, resulting in charges against the driver, authorities said.

First responders were called to Queen Anne and Rebecca roads for a serious single-car crash around 10:45 p.m., according to the Harwich Fire Department. Police say prior to that, a 2017 BMW passed by Officer Jessica Ferreira at a high rate of speed on Queen Anne Road, about 70 miles per hour.

Officer Thomas Griffiths, who was also parked on Queen Anne Road, noticed the BMW accelerating to speeds around 80 mph, according to authorities. He attempted to get behind the vehicle but ultimately lost sight of it.

Officer Griffiths found the car that had crashed through the guardrail and caught fire a short distance away at 357 Queen Anne Road. At the time, four people were outside the vehicle and one teen girl was still inside, trapped in the back seat.

Police say Officer Griffiths grabbed his fire extinguisher, knocking down some of the flames before pulling the teen out of the car. Officer Ferreira responded a short time later and helped drag the victims away from the burning vehicle.

According to officials, Officer Griffiths applied a tourniquet to one of the victims.

Two people were flown to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the wreck haven’t been released, but police say the victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old.

Charges are expected to be filed against the 18-year-old driver from Brewster.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there would be at least one fatality in this crash if it was not for the quick actions and bravery of Officer Griffiths in removing the victim from the burning car,” Chief Kevin Considine said in a presser release. “Both Officer Griffiths and Officer Ferreira recognized the danger and provided immediate care to both occupants who were facing life threatening injuries. Both are to be commended for their actions in saving a life.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

