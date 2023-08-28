5 teens arrested after officers attempting to break up fights violently assaulted in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Five teenagers were arrested after police officers attempting to break up multiple fights in Downtown Boston were punched, kicked, and choked in the street by an unruly group late Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to several reports of juveniles actively fighting and causing disturbances in the area of Washington Street and Avery Street around 11 p.m. issued lawful commands for the group to disperse but they refused, according to the Boston Police Department.

“The large group continued to block both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on streets in the surrounding area. Officers observed one juvenile jump on top of a car and began to stomp on the roof of the vehicle,” the department said in a news release. “Officers attempted to break up multiple fights, and other juveniles began to assault officers.”

One officer was pushed to the ground and continuously punched and kicked by the group, while a second officer was jumped on and placed in a chokehold, according to police.

Additional law enforcement agencies were called to the scene and the group was ultimately subdued.

In total, five teenagers were placed under arrest. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court for the following charges:

13-year-old boy charged with delinquent to wit, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct

14-year-old boy was charged with delinquent to wit, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and affray

14-year-old girl charged with delinquent to wit and affray

14-year-old boy was charged with delinquent to wit, assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, affray, and resisting arrest

16-year-old girl charged with delinquent to wit, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, affray, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

The names of the juveniles haven’t been released.

The arrests came shortly after a brawl at the AMC on Boston Common led to the evacuation of the theater.

Video from the scene showed crowds of young people flooding the streets around the theater amid the police response.

Earlier in the day, the AMC Theater in South Bay was evacuated after a large fight broke out among many juveniles.

Sunday was National Cinema Day, where moviegoers could purchase tickets around the country for just $4.

