5 Massachusetts communities named among 20 best small cities in America

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Five Massachusetts communities have been named among the 20 best small cities in America in a new ranking.

WalletHub on Tuesday released its “2023′s Best Small Cities in America” report, which compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability, including affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

With one-third of the population saying that they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, the personal finance website set out to “help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability.”

Lexington, Milton, Melrose, Needham, and Arlington all represented Massachusetts on the list, ranking inside the top 20.

The top small cities were ranked as follows:

Carmel, Indiana Lexington, Massachusetts Brentwood, Tennessee Westfield, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey Milton, Massachusetts Melrose, Massachusetts Saratoga Springs, New York Brookfield, Wisconsin Bozeman, Montana Apex, North Carolina Redmond, Washington Needham, Massachusetts Kaysville, Utah Zionsville, Indiana Appleton, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Franklin, Tennessee Arlington, Massachusetts

Many other Massachusetts cities were ranked among the 1,300 analyzed by WalletHub.

To view the full ranking, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group