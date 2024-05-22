4 people hospitalized after dog attack at Boston apartment, police say

BOSTON — Four people were taken to the hospital following a dog attack at an apartment in Boston on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a dog attack at 85 Faneuil Street in the city’s Brighton neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. learned the animal had attacked and injured four people, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries or their conditions.

Boston Animal Control was called to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The breed of the dog in question wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

