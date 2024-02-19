4 New England ski areas named among 12 best family resorts

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. — Four ski areas in New England have been named among the 12 best family resorts in America and Canada.

“The best ski resorts for families are usually the ones that offer on- and near-mountain lodging, ski schools with a variety of programs, beginner- and intermediate-friendly terrain, and some quality non-ski activities, too,” a report published by The Points Guy stated.

Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont, Stowe Mountain in Vermont, Jay Peak in Vermont, and Bretton Woods in New Hampshire all landed on The Points Guys’ list.

Smugglers’ Notch is known as “America’s Family Resort,” offering snowshoeing, tubing, swimming, ice skating, bingo, and magic shows in addition to skiing.

Stowe has a world-class ski school and an outdoor ice rink, while Jay Peak is home to an indoor water park, arcades, and an indoor ropes course.

Bretton Woods offers fat-tire snow biking trails, sleigh rides, and snow tubing, among other activities.

The list of the 12 best family resorts is as follows:

Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado

Keystone Resort, Colorado

Snowmass, Colorado

Copper Mountain, Colorado

Deer Valley Resort, Utah

Northstar California Resort, California

Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont

Jay Peak, Vermont

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, Quebec

Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

