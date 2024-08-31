4 hospitalized after rollover crash involving police cruiser in Shrewsbury

Four people were hospitalized, including two police officers, in a crash that left a police cruiser lying on its roof in the middle of a Shrewsbury road Saturday.

Just before 1:00 p.m., the two officers inside a cruiser were traveling north on their way to call with lights and sirens on when they collided with a Subaru traveling through the Oak Street and Route 9 intersection.

The cruiser rolled over and came to rest on its roof, according to Shrewsbury police.

The two officers were taken to UMass Hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the three people inside the Subaru were also taken to UMass hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Shrewsbury Police Department would like to extend our gratitude to multiple good Samaritans from our community who stopped to offer assistance to our officers and the individuals involved in the crash,” the Department said in a statement.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group