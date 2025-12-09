4 hospitalized, 15 displaced after fire tears through South Coast apartment complex

TAUNTON, Mass. — Firefighters spent hours battling a stubborn blaze at an apartment complex on the South Coast of Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, working to extinguish hot spots long after the flames were under control.

Despite the severity of the fire at the Taunton Garden Apartments on Hopkins Road in Taunton, no one was seriously injured. However, four people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and 15 others were displaced.

Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne says crews received the call just before 2:30 a.m. Police arrived first and began evacuating residents. Firefighters rescued four to five people using ladders to bring them to safety.

Residents of the 128-unit, two-story complex expressed gratitude for the quick response.

“I was watching TV and saw the light from my window,” said Michael Dias. “When he came outside, he yelled ‘fire, fire’ across the street,” added Donald Barros.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke pouring from the roofs of multiple units.

No firefighters were hurt.

The fire started in one apartment, but investigators are now working to determine the cause.

Boston 25 has reached out to fire officials for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

