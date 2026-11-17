MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Planet Fitness employees and gym members were honored this week for helping save the life of a Marlborough police officer who went into cardiac arrest in September.

Officer Alex Nevarez suffered sudden cardiac arrest while at a Planet Fitness in Westborough on September 30.

Thanks to the quick actions of Planet Fitness employees Kauan Carvalho and Colin McGuiness, along with gym members Anne Beckman and Robin Sommers, an off-duty nurse practitioner, Nevarez received critical lifesaving care, including CPR and the use of an AED.

Police said Nevarez also serves as the Marlborough Police Department’s CPR instructor, teaching others the very skills that helped save his own life.

“A powerful reminder that CPR training, quick action, and access to AEDs truly save lives,” police said.

“Their immediate actions, combined with the lifesaving efforts of the Westborough Fire and Police Departments, ultimately helped save his life,” Marlborough police said in a statement.

The four individuals were honored by the city on Tuesday with citations recognizing their lifesaving actions.

Nevarez has since returned to work on light duty and “continues to make progress toward returning to full duty,” Marlborough police said.

“Because of their actions, our fellow officer and friend is still with us today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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