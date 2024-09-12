4 elementary students, 1 adult hospitalized after Boston school bus crash

BOSTON — Five people were injured on Thursday afternoon following a school bus crash in Boston.

Police say the collision happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of 240 Southampton Street. The bus was coming from the Mason Pilot Elementary School carrying some students on board, according to a Boston Public School spokesperson.

Four minors and one adult were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say a backup bus was sent to complete the route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the drivers involved will face charges.

“The Mason Elementary School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Interim Principal Benjamin Rockoff wrote in a letter sent home to parents. “Our school buses are considered an extension of the classroom.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

