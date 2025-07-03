4 in custody, at least 1 suspect at large after Merrimack Valley jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Four people are in custody and at least one suspect remains at large after a Merrimack Valley jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning, authorities said during an afternoon news conference.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls reporting a robbery in progess at Milos Joyeria at 563 Chickering Road in North Andover just before 10:30 a.m. learned five masked males carrying guns had robbed the store, according to North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.

Moments later, an officer working a nearby detail spotted a vehicle matching the description of one seen fleeing the store and alerted another officer in a cruiser, who followed after the driver, Gray said.

The vehicle then pulled behind a building on Route 125, where multiple suspects exited and got into an awaiting car that “appeared to have been staged” in the parking lot, according to Gray.

Gray said the suspects proceeded to lead North Andover police on a pursuit along Route 125 and onto Sutton Street, where it merged onto Interstate 495.

The suspects later got off the highway and crashed on Marston Street, where they fled into the woods, prompting a massive search that involved local, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

A perimeter was established in the area, state police helicopters took to the air, and K9 teams scoured the ground, eventually resulting in the capture of four suspects, according to Gray.

Police also said that a nearby school was evacuated. Lawrence Police also alerted residents of the investigation.

Gray said that “one, possibly two” suspects remain on the loose.

“We think five were reported in the store, but there was potentially a driver,” Gray told reporters. “We believe there were five, possibly six.”

Hours after the reported robbery, video showed heavily armed officers patrolling the area of Marston Street, and dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement vehicles parked along the road.

There were no immediate injuries reported.

Boston 25 News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about the active situation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

