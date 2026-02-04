Decades later, investigators appeal to public to help solve 1993 murder of New Hampshire man

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — More than three decades ago, the bludgeoned remains of 59-year-old David Pickett were found on a New Hampshire beach. The case rocked the Granite State.

Investigators on Wednesday appealed to the public to help solve the 1993 murder of Pickett, whose remains were found on a beach in New Castle on Feb. 4, 1993, state police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“David had sustained slashes to the throat and a stab wound to the back,” state police said. “An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.”

Unsolved cold case New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” state police said.

Members of the public can submit tips to the Cold Case Unit using the online Tip Form or by emailing coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

