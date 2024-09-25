30-year-old motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash earlier this week, police said Tuesday.

Edwin Hacker of Nashua died in Monday’s crash, police said in a statement.

On Monday, officers responded to Amherst and Capitol streets for a report of an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Hacker was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 51-year-old Keith McDonough, was not injured. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Nashua Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Nashua Police. People may provide information anonymously through the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group