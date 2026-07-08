3 young viral entrepreneurs meet Tom Brady Sr. after Everett community rallied behind business dream

EVERETT, Mass. — Three young entrepreneurs are proving that hard work and a little community support can go a long way.

Just days after Boston 25 introduced viewers to Matt, Noah, and Mendel, three best friends selling bottles of water in the summer heat to raise money for their lawn mowing business, this story has taken an unexpected turn.

After a social media post showing the boys working in Everett Square went viral, support began pouring in from neighbors and strangers.

Boston 25 crews captured one resident pulling over in Everett Square after recognizing the boys and purchasing a lawn mower to help jumpstart their business.

Guess what? The generosity didn’t stop there.

Mahlon Williams coordinated with Atlas, a locally owned hardware store in West Roxbury, to donate another lawn mower along with additional lawn care accessories to help the boys continue building their business.

The biggest surprise came when the boys received a personal invitation to attend the launch of Tom Brady Sr’s new business.

At the event, the boys got the opportunity to meet him face-to-face and receive words of encouragement. Our Boston 25 crews were exclusively invited to capture the moment.

“If you’re a good salesman, you’re going to go long ways in this world,” Brady Sr. told the boys.

For Matt, Noah, and Mendel, the experience was something they never expected.

A reminder that sometimes all it takes is a dream you are willing to believe in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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