3-year-old was underwater for 3 min., flown to hospital after falling into pool in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Mass — A three-year-old girl was underwater for three minutes when she fell into a pool before she was pulled out and flown from the North Shore to a Boston hospital Sunday.

The girl fell into an above-ground pool on North Street shortly in Georgetown before 5:00 p.m., a spokesperson for Georgetown Police and Fire Departments told Boston 25.

Responding Georgetown and Newbury firefighters arrived at the home to find the girl had been pulled from the pool but was unresponsive.

The crews were able to perform CPR and the girl regained her pulse and breathing.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed the girl to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport where she was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Georgetown Fire and Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group