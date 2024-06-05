3 transported to hospital after apartment fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — Three people have been hospitalized after an apartment fire in Clinton.

Around 10:44 on Tuesday night fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Church Street in Clinton.

Firefighters quickly responded and upon arrival were greeted with smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire with the help of assisting towns.

Three residents were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

