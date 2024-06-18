Local

3 people taken to hospital after truck hits toll booth, vehicle in New Hampshire

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Bedford Toll Plaza crash New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

BEDFORD, N.H. — Three people have been taken to an area hospital after a pickup truck struck a toll booth and an SUV in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The conditions of the three injured people were not immediately available on Tuesday.

Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible, state police said in a social media post just before 11 a.m.

The crash occurred at the Bedford Toll Plaza in Bedford.

Photographs released Tuesday morning by state police show a red pickup truck leaning onto a damaged toll booth.

Another photograph shows a damaged white, four-door vehicle.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

