3 people charged following shooting in a crowded Cambridge neighborhood

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police have confirmed that three men, two adults and one juvenile, accused of firing guns in a busy Cambridge neighborhood last month have been charged with assault.

The two adults have been identified as Daniel Cabrera, 20, and Elias Reardon, 18, both of Cambridge.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:10 P.M. on Friday, November 22, when police responded to the 300 block of Rindge Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Investigators viewed footage of three males chasing a vehicle down on a sidewalk when one of the males fired 2 shots at the vehicle, causing it to hit a traffic light pole. The individuals then fled the scene in a red sedan. Police collected the shell casings and were able to identify the three individuals.

Cabrera and Reardon are facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, with Cabrera additionally facing :

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

assault and battery with a firearm

possession of a firearm without an FID card

carrying a firearm

carrying a loaded firearm

malicious destruction of property more than $1200

The Juvenile male was also arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

All three men have been arraigned while the case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

