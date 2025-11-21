3 New England eateries among OpenTable’s ‘top 100 restaurants’ for 2025

BOSTON — A popular dining reservation service has named three New England eateries among its “top 100 restaurants” in America for 2025.

OpenTable’s new ranking, "driven by diner demand," dropped earlier this week.

“Each year, OpenTable looks at insights from diner reviews and demand to determine the top restaurants across the country,” the website wrote in its ranking.

Restaurants in Massachusetts and Maine represented New England on the list:

“Krasi is love. Krasi is life. Krasi is wine, literally. Krasi is about conversations and the people immersed in them,” a restaurant description on OpenTable read. “It’s about new friends, old friends, and turning strangers into friends. With a Greek wine list of over 180 all-natural and biodynamic selections, every pour tells a story. Our menu of regional Greek meze sets the stage to feast like the gods. Uncover and rediscover Greece with us.”

“Located in Portland’s Old Port District, Fore Street opened in June 1996. The interior surrounds a unique brick and soapstone hearth with a wood-burning oven, grill, and turnspit; visible from most tables. We believe that good food travels the shortest possible distance between the farm and the table,“ a restaurant description on OpenTable read. ”Our menu changes every day and is founded upon the very best raw materials from a community of Maine farmers, fishermen, foragers, and cheese makers. Most of the Maine foods are organically grown or harvested wild, each brought to us at the peak of its season. In 2002 and again in 2007, Fore Street was named by Gourmet Magazine as one of the Top Fifty Restaurants in the United States. In 2004, Chef-Partner Sam Hayward was named Best Chef: Northeast by the James Beard Foundation.”

“A traditional New England restaurant with modern touches, Scales is located on Maine Wharf next to the Casco Bay Ferry Terminal. Enjoy classic fried seafood as well as locally sourced land fare, while enjoying the view of a quintessential working Maine harbor,” a restaurant description on OpenTable read.

There were no other New England states with restaurants on OpenTable list.

To check out the full list of the top 100 restaurants, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group