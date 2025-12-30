3 Massachusetts residents arrested in violent robbery at New England casino

LINCOLN, R.I. — Three Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges in connection with a violent robbery at a popular New England casino early Monday morning, authorities said.

Dominyck Sims, 28, of Worcester, Naushka Machuca, 19, of Marlboro, and Tashawana Tuckta, 19, of Boston, were arrested on charges including first-degree robbery and conspiracy charges, according to the Lincoln Police Department in Rhode Island.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort just before 1:45 a.m. learned that two women, later identified as Machuca and Tuckta, had conspired to lure a man from the casino floor into a private hotel room, police allege.

Once inside the room, police the victim was confronted by a man, later identified as Sims. Sims then allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and robbed him of more than $1,500 in cash.

“After the incident, the victim was allowed to leave and was instructed not to contact authorities,” police noted in a statement.

Sims faces additional weapons and disorderly conduct charges, while Machuca faces an additional disorderly conduct charge.

There were no additional details immediately available.

It wasn’t clear when the trio would be called to court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group