3 hospitalized, including 11-month-old, after deep fryer at Plymouth Market Basket erupts hot oil

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Three people, including a 79-year-old man and an 11-month-old, were taken to the hospital after a deep fryer at a Market Basket in Plymouth shot out hot oil in the grocery store Thursday.

The kitchen’s deep fryer erupted around 6:45 p.m., shooting cooking oil to the ceiling and cause grease to splatter around 15 feet away.

Responding Plymouth firefighters found three people, a 79-year-old man, a 31-year-old male Market Basket worker and an 11-month-old child suffering from burns.

The Plymouth Fire Department says the 79-year-old man was severely burned and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital Sumner Redstone Burn Center. The Market Basket worker and child were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department and OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group