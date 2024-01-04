3 hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston, Morrissey Blvd shut down

BOSTON — 3 people have been hospitalized after a serious crash in Boston on Thursday morning.

Boston EMS says a call came in for a vehicle rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard at 3:15 a.m.

A portion of Morrissey Blvd remains closed.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

The cause of the crash is also unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

