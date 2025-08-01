3 fun things to do in Mass. this weekend: Portuguese Festival, Somer Fest, Yankee Homecoming

The weekend is here! If you’re looking for something fun to do, we have a few suggestions.

New Bedford hosts the 109th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, the largest Portuguese festival in the United States, featuring free entertainment, Portuguese food, rides, and activities for kids.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday night. The biggest day of the festival is Sunday, highlighted by a parade.

For those in the Somerville area, Somer Fest offers another free festival option on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Seven Hills Park behind the Davis Square MBTA station. This event features live music and games, providing a fun afternoon for families and friends.

Up on the North Shore, Newburyport’s annual Yankee Homecoming Festival continues this weekend. This 9-day summer festival includes more than 200 events, ranging from waterfront concerts to art shows, parades, and family activities, ensuring there’s something for everyone in this vibrant community.

Whatever you do this weekend, have fun!

