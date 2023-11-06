3 facing charges in historic drug bust at Mass. home where children were living, US Attorney says

Three people are facing drug charges in connection with a historic drug bust at a home on the North Shore of Massachusetts where multiple children were living, federal investigators and local police announced Monday during a news conference in Boston.

Emilio “6″ Garcia, Sebastien “Bash” Bejin, and Deiby Felix, members of a large-scale drug trafficking organization on the North Shore, were arrested last week on charges relating to the distribution of controlled substances and manufacturing of more than 220 pounds of suspected controlled substances, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a group of federal investigators that included members of the North Shore Gang Task Force, raided a home in the area of Western Avenue in Lynn in connection with an ongoing overdose death investigation and seized over 100 kilograms of controlled substances that included 3.5 million doses of raw methamphetamine, tens of thousands of counterfeit Percocet and Adderall pills, pills in the form of heart-shaped Valentine’s Day candy, one-half kilogram of cocaine base, and several firearms, court documents indicated.

Levy, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Boston Jodi Cohen, and Lynn Police Chief Christopher P. Reddy called the bust “one of the largest single-location seizures of controlled substances in New England history.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Lynn drug bust (US Attorney's Office)

“Based on the staggering quantity of controlled substances located in the basement where Bejin and Garcia were observed on a near daily basis, and that their pattern of activity was consistent with the distribution of controlled substances, investigators believe there is probable cause that Garcia and Bejin conspired to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute them,” investigators stated in an affidavit.

Investigators said that evidence showed Felix, who lived on the second floor of the Western Avenue home, was a co-conspirator in the operation and is believed to have been supplied by Garcia.

It’s alleged that Garcia led the drug trafficking operation, which investigators said is known to have distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area, while Bejin served as a close associate to him.

The trio of arrests comes amid an ongoing investigation into an overdose death in Salem on July 5, 2023.

#BREAKING: #FBI Boston & @DMAnews1 will hold an 11:00 a.m. news conference today to announce the seizure of over 220lbs of suspected controlled substances by our North Shore Gang Task Force. It's believed to be one of the largest single-location seizures in New England history. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 6, 2023

TODAY at 11 AM – U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold press conference with @FBIBoston and @LynnPoliceDept on what is believed to be one of the largest single-location seizures of controlled substances in New England history. Over 220 lbs seized. — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) November 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group