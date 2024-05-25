3-alarm fire sweeps through 3-family home in Mattapan

BOSTON — Firefighters in Boston battled a 3-alarm fire in Mattapan on Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire on 706 Walkhill Streep in Mattapan.

According to firefighters, the fire was located in the rear of the 3-family home, the rear porches have burned through and flames have extended to nearby buildings.

The fire spread to shed adjacent to the home as well as nearby trees.

It is not known if anyone was inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three alarm Fire still being battled on 706 Walkhill in Mattapan. Heavy fire showing in occupied buildings on arrival pic.twitter.com/e8sNw65iJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

