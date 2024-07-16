2 firefighters injured, dozens of residents displaced after large fire in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H. — Two firefighters were injured and 60 residents are now displaced following a large fire at an apartment complex in Nashua early Tuesday morning, officials said.

One of the firefighters was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and a second was treated on scene, officials said.

The residents were able to get out, officials said. At least 10 cats were rescued from the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

At least 29 units in an apartment complex have been damaged or destroyed following a building fire in Nashua on Tuesday, the Red Cross said.

“Our disaster action team in #NH is on the scene of a 36-unit apartment fire on Bluestone Dr. in Nashua,” the Red Cross said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters responded to Bluestone Drive around 2 a.m. after receiving an emergency report of a fire, fire officials said.

The fire went to a second alarm due to the size of the fire and the extreme heat, fire officials said.

“At least 29 of the units are damaged or destroyed. The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents to meet their immediate needs and help with recovery planning,” the Red Cross said in its post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

