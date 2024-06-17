2,600-pound great white shark returns to Massachusetts after lengthy voyage

CHATHAM, Mass. — A familiar fin has returned to the water off Massachusetts following a lengthy voyage.

The shark, known as, “LeeBeth,” pinged in off the coast of Matamoros, Mexico, on February 28, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. After about a 6,000-mile swim north, she pinged off the coast of Cape Cod last week.

“That was the furthest west a white shark has ever been tracked into the Gulf of Mexico,” the Conservancy wrote in a Facebook post.

LeeBeth weighs 2,600 pounds and is 14 feet in length.

The conservancy noted that it’s not clear if LeeBeth will hang around New England or continue north into Canadian waters.

Those interested in tracking LeeBeth’s journey can download the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

