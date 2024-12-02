25 years ago, ‘Worcester 6′ firefighters lost their lives battling warehouse fire

WORCESTER — The region on Tuesday will mark the 25th anniversary of the deaths of six firefighters killed in the line of duty while battling a five-alarm fire in a vacant warehouse.

Known as the “Worcester 6,” Lieutenants Thomas Spencer and James Lyons and firefighters Timothy Jackson, Paul Brotherton, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk died while battling the fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. building on Dec. 3, 1999.

The six fallen firefighters lost their lives while looking for homeless people believed to be trapped inside the inferno at the abandoned warehouse at 266 Franklin St.

Beginning Monday through Wednesday, a pop-up exhibit will be on display at Union Station at 2 Washington Square.

The exhibit, put together by retired firefighters, tells the story of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse fire and honors the men who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The exhibit hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Franklin Street Fire Station was built in 2008 at the site of the blaze with a memorial to the six men outside the station.

“May the Worcester 6 always be remembered; ‘Fallen Heroes Never Forgotten.’” the city wrote on its website. ”

