25 Investigates: Mass. dog owners suing Nationwide after pet insurance policies dropped

Some Massachusetts pet owners say they’ve been duped. They’re suing Nationwide Insurance for dropping their pet insurance they thought was good for the life of their pet.

Attorneys with the Justice Law Collaborative tell 25 Investigates that people whose pets needed the care the most were cut off.

“Lucy’s been my very best friend in the whole world, but right now she’s terminal,” said Sharon pet owner, Karen Silberman.

The diagnosis for year 9-year-old Mini Australian Labradoodle is hemangiosarcoma, a blood vessel cancer. Silberman says doctors removed a one-pound tumor from her liver about a year ago. And then she began treatment.

Costly, but Silberman had pet insurance through Nationwide, a policy she had since Lucy was a puppy.

“Head to tail for the whole life. And we never did anything to violate the policy,” Silberman told investigative reporter and anchor, Kerry Kavanaugh.

So, she says she was surprised when Nationwide sent her a letter in the mail as lucy was going through chemotherapy.

“We got a letter of non-renewal, and it was somewhere before the $14,000 worth of scans and medications that we’ve spent in the meantime,” she said.

Netti Sternklar also had pet insurance through Nationwide for her Cavachon, Zoe, since she was a puppy.

“She meant pure love and fun,” Sternklar said. “We were intent on making sure Zoe had the best care for her entire life. And that seemed the best way to go.”

Sternklar, whose also from Sharon, says Nationwide’s ‘whole pet policy’ initially paid for a lot including Zoe’s spay and for procedures dealing with cysts, a cataract, even busted ACLs.

“We assumed that there was going to be coverage forever and that’s what we wanted,” Sternklar said.

But she too got a letter in the mail, their policy for Zoe, now an older dog also would not be renewed. She died two months ago just shy of 15-years -old.

Sternklar and Silberman are now part of a lawsuit against Nationwide claiming they’re victims of a bait and switch.

“They’re on our side? Not our pets’ side,” said Paul Bliss co-founder of Easton-based Justice Law Collaborative.

Bliss is representing the women in the suit.

“It’s an exquisite coincidence that they get dropped when bills increase,” Bliss said.

The lawsuit alleges Nationwide ‘falsely promised’ the ‘whole pet’ insurance policies “would ‘never’ be canceled due to a pet’s age.”

Nationwide estimated they had canceled 100,000 pet policies in 2024. At the time, the company cited the rising cost of veterinary care.

In a written statement, a Nationwide spokesperson tells 25 Investigates, “While we do not comment on pending litigation, it is important to note that we have been working to offer customers new products, which has reduced the number of impacted policies by more than 75 percent.”

25 Investigates requested an interview with Nationwide. They did not respond to that ask.

Bliss says her clients did not receive another coverage option. And for a dog with a preexisting condition getting a new policy is tough, if not impossible.

“I think we buy insurance for just these reasons,” said Silberman. “And I think you have to really careful who you choose.”

“This is wrong,” said Sternklar.

Bliss is seeking a class action certification in this suit and says she’s already heard from potential clients in other states.

We asked our consumer advisor Clark Howard for some tips if you’re shopping for insurance for your pet.

Clarks says:

-Study each policy for what it covers and what it doesn’t. A lot of policies have coverage exclusions for certain breeds.

-Ask your veterinarian what they think about a policy before you purchase.

-And, as an alternative, create a pet emergency fund. Rather than pay a premium, put that money into a savings account that earns some interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

