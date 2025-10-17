25 Investigates Gets Results: AmeriGas Wipes Out $7,000 Bill for Ashby Homeowner

BOSTON — When Ashby homeowner Carol Gomes decided to switch propane suppliers, she was shocked to receive a nearly $7,000 final bill from AmeriGas — despite being on what she thought was a “no surprises” monthly payment plan.

Gomes told 25 Investigates she had signed up for AmeriGas’ “convenience payment plan,” which was advertised as a way to spread out payments evenly each month without unexpected charges. But when she went to close her account and switch to another supplier for a better rate, she received an email showing a balance she didn’t know existed.

“Then I got an email that was a bill for $6,500, which was the final payment,” Gomes told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

AmeriGas told Gomes she had only been paying about 20% of the true monthly cost, with the rest accumulating as an outstanding balance — something she says she was never informed of. Amerigas said the balance was always present on her monthly statements.

“They would just bill me for 20% of the cost,” she said. “And the rest would go into an outstanding balance.”

“And you had no knowledge of that?” asked 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.

“Never,” Gomes replied.

After 25 Investigates reached out to both AmeriGas and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, the company took action. Late this week, Gomes confirmed AmeriGas had resolved the issue and reduced her balance to zero.

A spokesperson for AmeriGas told 25 Investigates:

“We are pleased that the customer received a resolution and that she is happy with the outcome. Serving our customers is our top priority. We do appreciate your partnership.”

According to data obtained by 25 Investigates, the Attorney General’s Office has received 100 complaints involving AmeriGas since 2022, ranging from delivery failures to billing concerns. However, none matched the specific issue Gomes faced when closing her account.

The Attorney General’s office told 25 Investigates in a written statement, “Through our office’s mediation and persistence, we are pleased that AmeriGas has agreed not to collect Ms. Gomes’ disputed balance. The AGO will continue to advocate on behalf of consumers and ensure that companies treat Massachusetts residents fairly and comply with consumer protection laws.”

Anyone experiencing an issue with a business can file a complaint with their office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

