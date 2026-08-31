25 Investigates: Babson College student’s deportation case headed to federal court

The case of a Babson College student who was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now headed to federal court.

In November, Any Lucia Lopez Belloza was detained by ICE at Logan International Airport while traveling to Texas to visit family.

In May, 25 Investigates learned that her attorney appealed a ruling requiring a hearing on whether she was unlawfully deported to take place in Texas. Texas was Lopez Belloza’s last stop before she was deported to her native Honduras.

Her attorneys argued that the case began in Massachusetts, where she lives and where they believe the matter should be heard.

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Lopez Belloza came to the United States as a child and has no criminal record. Federal officials have said her visa had expired.

Immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau sent Boston 25 the following statement:

“This battle has always been about Any‘s Dream and the needless torment the federal government put her through for no reason other than claiming it made a “mistake.”And, despite illegally deporting her, it continued to do nothing humane to correct it. Our goal is to shed light on this atrocity, and to convince the Appeals Court that her case was properly filed in Boston—where Any belongs.”

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 5.

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