25 Investigates: Advocates renew push for legislative action in honor of Harmony Montgomery

BOSTON — Advocates for child welfare reform are once again asking the legislature to create a commission to study how child “care and protection” cases are handled in Massachusetts in the wake of the Harmony Montgomery case.

25 investigates has followed this push since 2022.

The ‘Harmony Commission’ Resolve H.218 is named after the 5-year-old Massachusetts foster child who was murdered by her biological father Adam Montgomery in New Hampshire. (link:

She was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families for years, before 2019 when a judge granted custody to Adam, a convicted felon with a history of violence.

He is now convicted of beating her to death later that year.

Adam and Harmony Montgomery

His lawyers have filed an appeal.

On Tuesday, advocates went before the Joint Committee on Children and Families at the State House urging the commission be created to help safeguard children’s best interests while balancing the rights of parents.

“We also ask that the committee if formed would address structural problems in particular the representation of children in these cases, which is not only dangerous to children but put Harmony Montgomery in harm’s way,” said Carol Erskine, retired Massachusetts first justice of Worcester County juvenile court.

As 25 Investigates has reported, the day custody was granted to Adam Montgomery, Harmony had no voice in the courtroom who spoke up on her behalf.

This is the third time the Harmony Commission has gone before Massachusetts lawmakers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group