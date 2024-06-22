24-year-old Plymouth woman killed in Route 3 crash

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A woman from Plymouth was killed in an early morning crash on Route 3 in Plymouth on Saturday.

State police say the 24-year-old driver had been reported as operating erratically, just before the crash, in the town of Kingston.

The driver was identified as Jaiden Andrews.

The single-car crash happened near Exit 13 in Plymouth at about 4:30 a.m.

The State Police Crime Scene, the Plymouth Fire Department, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

