23-year-old man charged with murder after shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A Randolph man was charged with murder after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday night.

Police said they responded to Warren Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a call for shots fired.

Officers on scene saw a victim, later identified as 28-year-old Junior Sosa Fernandez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sosa Fernandez was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

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Additional officers said they received a description of the suspect’s vehicle, later determined to belong to 23-year-old Jarrid Campell.

Police located a parked car matching the description in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw ballistic evidence.

Police took Campbell into custody. During a search, officers located a firearm inside his pants.

According to police, the firearm was identified as a Glock 43x 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Campbell is expected to be arraigned on the charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact Boston police.

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