21-year-old killed in fiery crash in New Hampshire

FRANCESTOWN, NH — A 21-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash in New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials say.

New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 136 in Francestown around 4:15 a.m.

A passerby told authorities they were unable to remove the driver from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

An initial investigation determined that Nolan Trottier, 21, of Francestown was driving a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek when the car left the road and collided head-on with a tree, New Hampshire State Police say.

Trottier was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Route 136 was closed near the crash for around two hours while emergency personnel conducted the investigation.

Members of the New Boston Police Department and the Francestown Fire Department also helped New Hampshire State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Guilbeault at Alexander.R.Guilbeault@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

