2024 Election: Here’s what voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ means on Question 5

Mass. — Election Day 2024 is Tuesday, November. 5.

Ballot Question 5 would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers.

A ‘yes’ vote would increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker to the full state minimum wage implemented over five years, at which point employers could pool all tips and distribute them to all non-management workers.

What does voting 'Yes' mean on Question 5

A ‘no’ vote would make no change in the law governing tip pooling or the minimum wage for tipped workers.

What does voting 'No' mean on Question 5

This proposed law would gradually increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker, over the course of five years, on the following schedule:

To 64% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2025

To 73% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2026

To 82% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2027

To 91% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2028

To 100% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2029

