2024 Election: Here’s what voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ means on Question 5

Mass. — Election Day 2024 is Tuesday, November. 5.
Ballot Question 5 would increase the minimum wage for tipped workers.
A ‘yes’ vote would increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker to the full state minimum wage implemented over five years, at which point employers could pool all tips and distribute them to all non-management workers.
A ‘no’ vote would make no change in the law governing tip pooling or the minimum wage for tipped workers.
This proposed law would gradually increase the minimum hourly wage an employer must pay a tipped worker, over the course of five years, on the following schedule:
- To 64% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2025
- To 73% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2026
- To 82% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2027
- To 91% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2028
- To 100% of the state minimum wage on January 1, 2029
