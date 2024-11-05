2024 Election Day: Security top of mind in Massachusetts

Mass. — Election security is top of mind at the polling places not only here but across the country. Many voting locations will have extra security in place to protect voters and those working the polls.

Quincy is one of eight Massachusetts cities where election monitors will be making sure voting places are in compliance with federal voting rights laws. In addition to Quincy - monitors will be in Everett, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lowell, Malden, Methuen, and Salem. They’ll be reporting any criminal complaints, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.

On top of that, the FBI has set up a national election command post in Washington DC for the week. This will ensure the FBI is well-positioned to respond to any election security issue that may arise. They will track complaints from over 50 field offices.

“This command post is an opportunity for us to bring people together all the different subject matter experts here in the FBI at headquarters and in the field and we bring in our partners so that we can address information, intelligence, and threats that come in and we can disseminate that information to the key partners, which is state and local officials around the united states,” said James Barnacle, the Deputy Assistant Director from the FBI Criminal Investigative Unit.

The FBI’s command post will operate through November 9th. Complaints regarding any disruption at a polling place should be reported to local election officials. Any violence or threats should be reported immediately to the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group