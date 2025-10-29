20-year-old man dead after Tesla crashes in woods along Mass. highway, catches fire

EASTON, Mass. — A young man is dead after the Tesla he was driving crashed in the woods along a Massachusetts highway and burst into flames.

According to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, around 1:04 a.m., Easton police and EMS received a 911 call for a single-car crash in the area of Route 138 just past the Raynham town line in Easton.

Upon arrival, first responders located a blue Tesla with significant damage in the wooded area about 20 feet from the southbound lane.

The vehicle was actively burning, and human remains were located in the rear seat of the vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

The crash does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

