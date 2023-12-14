2 workers injured after being pinned between van, loading dock in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — Two workers were rushed to the hospital after they were pinned between a van and a loading dock in Danvers on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a business on Garden Street before 8 a.m. found two carpet installation workers suffering from serious leg injuries, according to Danvers Fire Chief Robert Amerault.

Amerault said the installation crew members were working when a Hernandez Carpet Services van backed into them, leaving them pinned up against the dock.

One of the workers was flown to Boston Medical Center with injuries to both of their legs. The other worker was taken via ambulance to Beverly Hospital with an injury to one of their legs.

Video from the scene showed Massachusetts State Police detectives photographing the van and gathering evidence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

