2 people seriously hurt in head-on crash that closed part of I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash that shut down part of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire on Wednesday, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Greenland around 6 p.m. determined that a vehicle had crossed the median from the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle traveling south, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The drivers of both vehicles, whose names weren’t released, were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed to traffic for about an hour as crews investigated and debris was cleared.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the wreck.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at 603-271-3636.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group