2 people facing charges in connection with double shooting in Boston’s Downtown Crossing

BOSTON — Two people have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section last week, authorities said.

Robert Mallard, 45, of Dorchester, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to the Boston Police Department. Emily Mackey, 27, also of Dorchester, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Mallard and Mackey were nabbed in the area of 1000 Harvard Street on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 40 Summer Street around 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned a second victim had taken themselves to a local hospital.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were immediate details on what led up to the shooting.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Police investigation underway after double shooting in Downtown Crossing Police investigation underway after double shooting in Downtown Crossing

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group