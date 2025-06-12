2 people charged in connection with fatal March Chelsea stabbing

CHELSEA, Mass. — 2 people have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Chelsea back in March, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

Brayan Alfredo Lopez-Padilla, 26, of Chelsea, and Ezer Lenin Ramirez-Maldonado, 18, of East Boston, are both being charged with: murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

Lopez-Padilla was arraigned on Thursday afternoon in Suffolk Superior Court and has been ordered to be held on bail, while Ramirez-Maldonado has fled the country.

A third person, a 17-year-old, is also expected to be arraigned, but due to a defense attorney work stoppage, was not arraigned today. He is being held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow at 2 PM in the Boston Juvenile Court.

The incident occurred back on the night of March 8, when around 8:45 PM, officers were dispatched for reports of a stabbing on Eastern Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two stabbing victims, both males. One victim, 17-year-old Juan Carlos Lemus, was transported to CHA Everett, where he was pronounced deceased. The other victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video showed Lopez-Padilla and Ramirez-Maldonado stabbing the victims. Video also shows that Lopez-Padilla, Ramirez-Maldonado, and the 17-year-old juvenile fled the scene together.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group