2 men injured following stabbing at nightclub in Allston

BOSTON — Two men have been injured following a stabbing at a nightclub in Allston.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for a person stabbed at the Han Nightclub, located at 186 Harvard Avenue in Allston.

Upon arrival, officers and Boston EMS located a male victim inside the nightclub suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located a second male victim outside the nightclub, also suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident followed a physical altercation inside the club.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

