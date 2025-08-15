2 Mass. men facing charges after 160 pounds of cocaine seized on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges in connection with the seizure of about 160 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $1 million, authorities said.

Noel Betances, 42, of Chelsea, and Reylin Segura, 31, of Boston, were charged this week in federal court in Boston with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

The arrests stem from an investigation that started in 2023 into packages sent from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts that were suspected of containing narcotics, officials noted, citing court documents.

Betances was identified as the individual allegedly picking up the packages and transporting them to locations around Chelsea, Revere and Boston, including 16 Rand Street, Revere, according to law enforcement.

160 pounds of cocaine seized in Revere bust (Massachusetts State Police)

Investigators say Betances was seen exiting 16 Rand Street with a box, which he allegedly transferred to Segura in exchange for a plastic bag. It’s alleged that the box was later found to contain four kilograms of cocaine along with a bag containing bundled cash.

According to court records referenced by police, a subsequent search of 16 Rand Street resulted in the seizure of an additional 69 kilograms of cocaine and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash. The value of the cocaine seized is estimated at over $1 million.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and up to life and a fine of $1 million.,

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group