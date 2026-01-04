2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in head-on wreck in New Hampshire

RUMNEY, N.H. — Two people are dead and a third person is hospitalized in serious condition after a head-on car wreck in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon, authorities announced Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash with injury and entrapment in the area of Route 25 west in the Grafton County town of Rumney just after 1:30 p.m. found a Nissan Rogue and a Toyota Rav 4 that had been involved in a head-on collision, according to the Rumney Police Department.

Two people in one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while one person in the second vehicle was said to be suffering from serious injuries. The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the Rouge crossed into eastbound traffic and struck the Rav 4.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Route 25 was closed for hours as crews worked at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

