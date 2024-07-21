Local

2 juveniles arrested for allegedly harassing, robbing victim at MBTA station

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens accused of harassing and robbing a victim early Saturday morning.

Transit Police say they responded to the Savin Hill MBTA station around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a group of female juveniles harassing a man asking him for money.

The man refused and the juveniles allegedly attacked and robbed him.

Officers located and arrested two of the suspects on Dorchester Avenue, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

