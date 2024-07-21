2 juveniles arrested for allegedly harassing, robbing victim at MBTA station

BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens accused of harassing and robbing a victim early Saturday morning.

Transit Police say they responded to the Savin Hill MBTA station around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a group of female juveniles harassing a man asking him for money.

The man refused and the juveniles allegedly attacked and robbed him.

Officers located and arrested two of the suspects on Dorchester Avenue, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

7/20 1:15AM #MBTA Savin Hill a group of female juveniles were harassing an adult male & asked him for money. When the victim refused the juveniles attacked him & robbed him of his personal belongings. TPD officers located/arrested 2 offenders on Dot Ave. Investigation ongoing. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group