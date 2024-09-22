2 injured after porch colllapse in Mission Hill

BOSTON — Two people have been injured after a porch collapse in Mission Hill on Saturday night.

According to the Fire Chief, crews responded to a collapse in the read of a home at 37 Iroquois Street.

Multiple people were on the porch at the time of the collapse and two of them were injured. They were brought to local hospitals for minor injures.

The Fire Chief says that multiple people fled the scene before authorities showed up.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

